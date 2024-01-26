Azerbaijani ambassador presents his credentials to President of Panama

26 January 2024 11:36 (UTC+04:00)

Nigar Hasanova Read more

Azerbaijani Ambassador Mammad Talibov presented his credentials to the President of Panama, Laurentino Cortiso.

Azernews reports that the ambassador shared a post about this on his X social page.

"It is my honour to present my credentials confirming my accreditation as Azerbaijan's Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Panama. I conveyed the sincere greetings of the President of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, and confirmed that we are ready to further develop friendly and cooperative relations between our countries," it was said in the post.

Honrado de presentar las cartas credenciales que me acreditan como Embajador Extraordinario y Plenipotenciario de #Azerbaiyán en #Panamá al Excmo. Sr. Presidente @NitoCortizo. Transmití los saludos del Excmo. Sr. Presidente Ilham Aliyev @presidentaz y reiteré nuestra voluntad de… pic.twitter.com/i2Hv9JT0e4 — Embajador Mammad Talibov (@MATalibli) January 25, 2024

It should be noted that at the end of last year, Mammad Talibov, as an Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Peru, made a wide presentation about Azerbaijan during a videoconference organised for a large student audience at the National University of San Marcos (Spanish: Universidad Nacional Mayor de San Marcos, UNMSM), one of the main higher education institutions of Peru. At the conference, the Dean of the Faculty of Administrative Sciences, Dr. Augusto Hidalgo Sanchez, Associate Dean Dr. Enrique Cornejo, as well as Sara Manchego and Marco Mayer, assistant professors of the faculty, participated. Ambassador Talibov informed the event participants about the history and rich culture of Azerbaijan, the first democratic republic of the Muslim East, the difficulties encountered in the first years of the restoration of independence, and, despite this, the successful development path it took in a short period of time.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz