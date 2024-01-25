Ombudsman hosts sessions on subject of Ensuring citizens' right to vote

25 January 2024 18:43 (UTC+04:00)

Nigar Hasanova

The Goygol and Samukh districts hosted legal and educational sessions by the Western Regional Centre of the Ombudsman on the subject of Ensuring the Citizens' right to vote, Azernews reports.

Regarding the right to vote, it was stressed that young people who are voting for the first time must exhibit a high degree of responsibility for the electoral process. These young people will be taking part in free and democratic elections for the presidency.

These events are intended to educate voters about the importance of transparent voting practices. A thorough explanation of the Election Code's requirements and voting procedures has been provided.

Young people who will be voting for the first time during the events had inquiries addressed regarding the electoral process.

It should be noted that the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, has signed an order to declare extraordinary presidential elections in Azerbaijan. Under the order, the Central Election Commission was instructed to ensure the timing of presidential elections in Azerbaijan for February 7, 2024, and conduct it following the procedure established by the Election Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

