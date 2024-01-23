Azerbaijani FM: We strongly reject unfounded statements of Joseph Borrell

23 January 2024 10:00 (UTC+04:00)

Abbas Ganbay Read more

"During a press conference on 2 January on the conclusions of the Council on Foreign Relations, we strongly reject the unfounded claims against Azerbaijan by the High Representative of the European Union (EU) for International Relations and Security Policy, Vice-President of the EU," these views were included in the statement of Ayhan Hajizadeh, Head of the Press Service of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry, regarding J.Borrell's claims, Azernews reports.

Ayhan Hajizadeh regarding the claims of J.Borrell.Hajizadeh noted that the obvious distortion of facts by the EU high representative is a disregard for the legitimate interests of Azerbaijan, and such threatening rhetoric is a vivid example of double standards, which further aggravate Azerbaijan-EU relations.

"In addition to completely distorting the views of the President of Azerbaijan regarding historical facts concerning the territories of Azerbaijan and Armenia, the High Representative provokes militarisation and aggressive policy against Azerbaijan. Despite the fact that no efforts have been made by the international community to persuade Armenia to act in accordance with the norms and principles of international law, Azerbaijan has always been committed to negotiations, peace and stability with Armenia. The measures taken by Azerbaijan to stop aggression and separatism lay the foundation for a peace agreement with Armenia.

Furthermore, the EU representative's expression of solidarity with France over the expulsion of diplomats from the country is an open interference in the ongoing judicial investigation process and amounts to justification of the illegal actions of French diplomats expelled from Azerbaijan.

"Such a biased statement demonstrates how some states, which, in addition to ignoring unjustified measures against Azerbaijani diplomats in France, blatantly ignore all rules and guidelines of diplomatic behaviour and refuse to investigate the case, have a negative impact on this institution," the Foreign Ministry spokesman said.

Aykhan Hajizadeh added that Azerbaijan, in addition to fidelity to its international obligations and international law, will resolutely prevent any claims against its national interests and attempts to legitimise threatening statements.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz