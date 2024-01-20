Azerbaijani Embassy in Uzbekistan holds ceremony on 34th anniversary of 20 January tragedy [PHOTOS]

20 January 2024 12:55 (UTC+04:00)

The Heydar Aliyev Azerbaijan Cultural Centre at the Azerbaijani Embassy in Uzbekistan held a ceremony dedicated to the 34th anniversary of the January 20 tragedy, Azernews reports.

The event was attended by figures of science, culture and art of Uzbekistan, employees of the Azerbaijani Embassy, local Azerbaijanis, heads and members of the Uzbekistan-Azerbaijan Friendship Society, teachers, students and public representatives.

First, the participants laid carnations and flowers at the monument to great leader Heydar Aliyev in front of the Azerbaijan Cultural Centre and at the Martyrs Memorial Complex.

Then participants of the ceremony viewed the exhibition of books and drawings "Road to Independence" dedicated to the events of January 20 and Garabagh in the foyer of the Azerbaijan Cultural Centre.

A minute of silence was observed at the ceremony in memory of the Martyrs.

In his speech, Azerbaijani Ambassador to Uzbekistan Huseyn Guliyev said 20 January is not only a tragedy, but also the Day of Awakening of the Azerbaijani people on the road to independence, awakening on the national liberation exchange. He noted that the memory of the Martys who created a glorious page in the history of our independence is always cherished by our people and state, and said "the blood shed by the Martyrs for the Motherland does not go wrong, Azerbaijan has gained independence".

Other speakers - executive director of the Uzbekistan-Azerbaijan Friendship Society, Professor Erkin Nuriddinov, Azerbaijani scientist Almaz Majidova, associate professor Gulbahar Ashurova and others noted that during these events, the people, who for many years lived in slavery to the Soviet empire, raised their voice of freedom, showed courage for the sovereignty of the Azerbaijan state, for native lands.

They stressed that after the events of 20 January there were serious changes in the public consciousness of Azerbaijani people, in the ideas of freedom, noted that in those terrible days, which became a turning point in the struggle for independence, the people united around a single idea as a fist.

At the event, a group of students of Tashkent State University of Uzbek Language and Literature named after Alisher Navoi, consisting of members of the group "Fuzuli Dilbandlari" of the Azerbaijani Scientific Research Centre named after Muhammad Fuzuli, January 20, spoke about love for the Motherland, about the martys, presented a performance-composition dedicated to the martys.

A documentary film dedicated to the tragedy of 20 January was also shown at the event.

---

