Magical journey on ice: Fairy tales characters come alive in Baku [PHOTOS/VIDEO]

Figure skating enthusiasts and fairy tale lovers have gathered at Heydar Aliyev Sports and Concert Complex to enjoy the ice show "Tales of Evgeni Plushenko" with the participation of Yana Rudkovskaya and Evgeni Plushenko.

For the first time ever, an enchanting figure skating show dedicated to fairy tales like Swan Lake, Snow White,Nutcracker, Little Red Riding Hood graced the ice in Baku, Azernews reports.

Russian figure skating stars, including three-time world champion, seven-time European champion, four-time Grand Prix Final winner Evgeni Plushenko, Russian Rocket, the wonderkid of Russian figure skating and silver medalist at the Olympics in Beijing - Alexandra Trusova, European champion in single skating Alena Kostornaia, and her partner in pair skating Georgy Kunitsa, Lisa Nugumanova, Alexander Plushenko, and other champions captivated the audience with graceful performances and magical storytelling.

With beautiful choreography, dazzling costumes, and captivating music, the ice show brought beloved fairy tales to life on the ice.

The fusion of storytelling and sport in this figure skating show creates a unique and captivating experience.

Note that the project was presented in Baku by Azkonsertshow and iTicket.az.

Four-time Olympic medalist Evgeni Plushenko and People's Artist of Azerbaijan Emin Agalarov are now working on the ice concert. It is planned to organize a large-scale ice show featuring songs from Emin Agalarov's repertoire.

Evgeni Plushenko also plans to open a branch of his figure skating academy "Plushenko's Angels" in Baku.

The debut of this fairy tale figure skating show in Baku further solidifies the city's reputation as a cultural and sports hub.

Recall that the ice arena has been operating at Heydar Aliyev Sports and Concert Complex since 2023 to boost the development of sports such as figure skating and hockey in the country.

The ice arena is open both for professional sportsmen and for fans of winter sports.

