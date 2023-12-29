OSCE/ODIHR observer mission to monitor presidential election in Azerbaijan

29 December 2023 15:48 (UTC+04:00)

Asim Aliyev

Head of the OSCE ODIHR mission, Johan Murphy, told a press conference in Baku about the start of work of the OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR) observation mission to monitor the presidential election in Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.

According to the head of the mission, the observation mission includes 11 international experts from nine OSCE member states. 280 members of the mission will observe the election process on election day, and 26 members will arrive in the country on January 3.

"Our task is only to observe the election process. We will submit an interim report two weeks before election day. The day after the elections, which is February 8, we will hold a press conference on the results of our observation," said Johan Murphy, adding that the team of Ovservers has met officials in Baku.

"We have already met with the Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs and introduced our team. In turn, the Azerbaijani side met us very well," he said

The head of the mission emphasised that the OSCE has so far observed the elections in Azerbaijan 12 times.

"The last time we observed the parliamentary elections held in 2020," he concluded.

---

