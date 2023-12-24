ATUC sent holiday gifts to 4,300 families

24 December 2023 18:19 (UTC+04:00)

On December 24, the Azerbaijan Trade Unions Confederation (ATUC) provided food for 4,300 low-income families living in the regions of the republic, including the families of martyrs and veterans, on the occasion of the birthday of president, Mr. Ilham Aliyev, and the upcoming December 31 - World Azerbaijani Solidarity Day and the New Year a full car convoy has been set off.

Azernews informs that in addition, holiday gifts will be given to 1,250 families of the same category living in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic.

With this, the number of families assisted by ATUC since 2020 has exceeded 70,000.

It should be noted that field trade unions and their local organizations also provide food assistance to families of the mentioned category in all regions on this eve.

Sattar Mohbaliyev, chairman of ATUC, member of the Milli Majlis, who participated in the launch ceremony, told journalists that trade unions always take care of vulnerable population groups, carry out various measures to meet their social needs on all holidays and other significant days, including giving gifts :

"This has already become a tradition for us. This time, we are sending holiday gifts to 5,550 low-income families living in the regions of Azerbaijan, including Nakhchivan, in connection with the birthday of our honorable President Mr. Ilham Aliyev, the upcoming Solidarity Day and the New Year holiday. You know that Solidarity Day is one of our dearest holidays. Every year, Azerbaijanis around the world celebrate this holiday solemnly and with good mood. In general, Solidarity Day plays a very important role in connecting with more than 50 million Azerbaijanis living in more than 70 countries of the world, creating unity and solidarity among them. Everyone is a witness that our compatriots are united and show a united position in almost all the fateful issues of our people and state. On September 27, 2020, under the leadership of Commander-in-Chief Mr. Ilham Aliyev, our compatriots living in foreign countries mobilized and demonstrated unique unity when the Azerbaijan Army set out on the Victory Road. They resolutely fought to prevent biased provocations of anti-Azerbaijani circles and to convey the truths of the war to the world. We believe that regardless of where they live in the world, all our compatriots will be loyal to this solidarity and will work for the deeds of our single Motherland.

