24 December 2023 10:18 (UTC+04:00)

“We were deeply shocked by the news of heavy losses on the part of fraternal Türkiye during the neutralization of terrorists in Operation Claw-Lock zone,” the Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on X.

“May Allah rest the souls of our martyrs in peace! We wish the injured recovery. As always, we stand by Türkiye in the fight against terrorism,” the ministry added.

----

