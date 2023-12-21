Land of Fire: Where magnificent caravanserais reside [PHOTOS]

21 December 2023 17:47 (UTC+04:00)

With its impressive history, Azerbaijan has much to offer for travel enthusiasts and history buffs. The country is home to some of the most majestic caravanserais, which served as a rest stop for travellers.

Caravanserais played a major role in facilitating the movement of goods, knowledge, and individuals along trade routes spanning Asia, North Africa, and Southeast Europe, notably the Silk Road.

Located in Baku, Bukhara caravanserai was built at the end of the 15th century along the trade route passing through the Shamakhi Gate of the fortress.

This one-storey rectangular building had 18 vaulted rooms and a courtyard with a central pond, providing a comfortable stopover for merchants and travellers.

Its architectural composition is characterised by a variety of arches around the inner courtyard. In 1964, it underwent restoration, resulting in the separation of the caravanserai building from its earlier annexes.

The Multani caravanserai in Baku is another significant caravanserai. Dating back to the 14th century, the Multani caravanserai was constructed by people from the city of Multan, now located in Pakistan. This caravanserai used to serve as a resting place for merchants and fire worshippers from India. The centuries-old building features a square shape with balconies surrounding the courtyard and separate rooms for individual housing.

In addition, there is a small caravanserai known as the 12th-century Khan Caravanserai. The building has a large quadrangle surrounded by a balcony and living rooms. Khan Caravansera also served as a Muslim educational institution and seminary before becoming a caravanserai.



Today, the site of the caravanserais also features an art gallery, artisan workshops, restaurants, and much more. Each cell of the caravanserais is now adorned by various Azerbaijani artists, adding a cultural touch to these ancient monuments.

Regarded as one of the most ancient cities in Azerbaijan, Shaki is often referred to as the country's architectural reserve due to its numerous historical sites and monuments.

Between the 18th and 19th centuries, Shaki was home to five large caravanserais, of which only two have survived to this day.

These caravanserais are the largest in the entire South Caucasus region in terms of their layout, structure, size, and convenience for trade.

If you wish to immerse yourself in the history of Azerbaijan through its landmarks, a visit to the Upper and Lower Caravanserais in Shaki is highly recommended.

Constructed in the 18th century, these caravanserais had cellars for storing goods, trading spaces on the first floor, and accommodations for travellers and merchants on the second floor.

The Upper Caravanserai covers an area of 6,000 square metres, and the Lower Caravanserai spans 8,000 square metres. The lower caravanserai boasts 242 rooms and features entrance gates on all four sides of the building, while the upper caravanserai comprises more than 300 rooms.

The main facade of the building faces the riverbank, and the arch of the main courtyard entrance is situated at the corner of the building, at the level of the third floor, due to the steep slope of the terrain along the river. All the premises in the caravanserai are of equal size and have vaulted ceilings.

Now, the caravanserais function as a hotel complex, where the ancient, massive doors continue to attract the interest of guests.

