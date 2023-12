21 December 2023 10:00 (UTC+04:00)

Cycle lanes in Baku at road intersections have been painted with green paint to improve safety, Azernews reports.

The Land Transport Agency of Azerbaijan reports that the green paint at these intersections indicates that cyclists have priority and vehicles must give way to bicycles and scooters traveling in the special lane.

