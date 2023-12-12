Criminal liability is established for demonstrations aimed at violating territorial integrity of Azerbaijan

12 December 2023 17:29 (UTC+04:00)

Criminal liability is established for the demonstration, distribution, manufacture, acquisition, purchase, wearing, or transport of attributes and symbols aimed at violating the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.

This was reflected in the amendment proposed to the Criminal Code, discussed in the Milli Majlis Human Rights Committee, and recommended to the plenary session of the Parliament.

According to Article 281-1 proposed to the Criminal Code, demonstration, distribution, manufacture, purchase, carrying or transport of attributes and symbols aimed at violation of the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan will be punished by restriction or imprisonment for up to 5 years.

Committing these acts by a group of persons by prior conspiracy or an organized group will be punished by imprisonment for a term of 5 to 8 years, and committing these acts on the instructions of foreign organizations or their representatives will be punished by imprisonment for a term of 7 to 12 years.

