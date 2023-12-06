President Ilham Aliyev attends "Garabagh: back home after 30 years. Accomplishments and challenges" int'l conference [LIVE]

6 December 2023 10:05 (UTC+04:00)

Co-organized by ADA University and the Center of Analysis of International Relations, the Forum titled "Garabagh: Back Home After 30 Years. Accomplishments and Challenges" gets underway with the participation of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev at ADA University, Azernews reports.

The event brings together 60 experts representing 30 countries.

---

