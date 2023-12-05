Azerbaijan, Iran discuss professionalism of military personnel & exchange mutual experience [PHOTOS]

5 December 2023 19:50 (UTC+04:00)

By Asim Aliyev

Commander of the Azerbaijan Naval Forces, Vice Admiral Subhan Bakirov met with the Chief of the Navy of the Army of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Rear Admiral Shahram Irani, who is on a visit to Azerbaijan, Azernews reports, citing Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

An official welcoming ceremony was held. The guest passed along the guard of honor and the national anthems of both countries were performed.

Flowers were laid at the monument of National Leader Heydar Aliyev in the territory of Naval Forces headquarters, and his bright memory was honored.

The “Book of Honor” was signed by the protocol.

The prospects for the development of cooperation between Azerbaijan and Iranian naval sailors were discussed at the meeting held in the headquarters building of the Azerbaijan Naval Forces. The importance of conducting joint exercises in the Caspian Sea to increase the professionalism of military personnel, as well as to exchange mutual experience, was emphasized. In the meeting, detailed views were exchanged on several issues of mutual interest.

During the meeting, the Iranian delegation was presented with a briefing on Azerbaijan Naval Forces.

At the end, the sides exchanged presents and a photo was taken.

