Community called on Armenia to correctly assess possibilities for peace in region [PHOTOS]

5 December 2023 14:10 (UTC+04:00)

Abbas Ganbay Read more

The Western Azerbaijan Community called on Armenia to correctly assess the opportunities for peace in the region and take real steps for reconciliation with Western Azerbaijanis, Azernews reports, citing the chairman of the Community MP Aziz Alakbarli telling at the international event Ensuring Safe and Dignified Return of Azerbaijanis Forcibly Displaced from Armenia: Global Context and Justful Solution.

Alakperli noted that Western Azerbaijanis are determined to achieve a return to their native lands through dialogue.

"We are always ready for direct dialogue with the Armenian government on the issue of return. We urge Armenia to learn lessons from the past, stop the policy of enmity and discord, properly assess the opportunities for peace in the region, and take real steps for reconciliation with Western Azerbaijanis" - said Alekperli.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz