Destruction of Azerbaijani cultural heritage in Armenia discussed at UNESCO forum [PHOTOS]

2 December 2023 18:01 (UTC+04:00)

A representative of the Western Azerbaijan Community took part in the 3rd UNESCO Global Forum against Racism and Discrimination, Azernews reports, citing Western Azerbaijan Community.

It was informed that chairwoman of the Women's Council of the community, MP of the Milli Majlis of the Republic of Azerbaijan Malahat Ibrahimgizi represented the Western Azerbaijan Community at the 3rd UNESCO Global Forum against Racism and Discrimination.

The forum, held from 29 November to 1 December in Sao Paulo, Brazil, was attended by high-ranking officials of UNESCO Member States, representatives of non-governmental organisations and experts.

MP addressed the event as a panellist and spoke about the deportation of Azerbaijanis from Armenia and its aspects of racial discrimination. MP Ibrahimgizi noted the importance of international efforts to combat racial discrimination, including the UNESCO forum.

Noting that one of the most hateful forms of racial discrimination was attacks on cultural heritage, Mr IIbrahimgizi gave detailed information on the destruction of Azerbaijani cultural heritage in Armenia.

In MP speech noted the role of UNESCO in the field of protection of cultural heritage and renewed the call of the Community to send a mission to Armenia for a comprehensive assessment of the situation of Azerbaijani cultural heritage in Armenia.

The representative of the Community stated that she is ready to cooperate with UNESCO for the sake of a world where ethnic and cultural diversity is protected, where all people live in dignity and in a world where there is no place for racism and discrimination.

Within the framework of the event, M.Ibrahimgizi held meetings with high-ranking representatives of Member States and international organisations.

The participation of the Western Azerbaijan Community in the forum is an important step towards promoting its own human rights agenda in the international world. The Community will continue its efforts to represent the right to return of Azerbaijanis expelled from Armenia in relevant international formats.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz