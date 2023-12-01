Azerbaijani FM meets with OSCE Secretary General

1 December 2023 11:38 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with OSCE Secretary General Helga Schmid within the framework of his participation in the 30th meeting of the OSCE Ministerial Council in Skopje. Azernews reports, citing the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

During the meeting, the sides exchanged views on the main directions of bilateral Azerbaijan-OSCE co-operation, challenges currently faced by the OSCE, as well as regional and international security issues.

Minister Jeyhun Bayramov stressed the importance of multilateral platforms, including the OSCE, in observing and defending the basic provisions of international law, including such basic principles as territorial integrity and sovereignty.

The meeting addressed the realities of the post-conflict period in Azerbaijan, the reconstruction of territories liberated from occupation and the gradual return of IDPs to these territories, the threat of landmines as the biggest obstacle to the rehabilitation and return activities, as well as the efforts of our country towards the promotion of the peace process.

Against the background of Armenia's failure to withdraw its armed forces from the territories of Azerbaijan, contrary to the commitments undertaken by Armenia, the other side was informed within 24 hours in September of this year about the anti-terrorist measures implemented by Azerbaijan.

As the representatives of international organisations confirmed, it was stressed that there was no violence against the peaceful population, and as for the departure of the Armenian residents from our territories, it was stressed that the responsibility for that falls on Armenia and the so-called regime under its control.

In this regard, the inadmissibility of double standards and selective approach towards the basic principles of international law, such as territorial integrity and restoration of sovereignty was noted.

Other issues of mutual interest were also discussed during the meeting.

