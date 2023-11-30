Azerbaijani, Hungarian FMs discuss regional and international security issues

30 November 2023 17:43 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov has met with Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto within the framework of his participation in the 30th meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE), Azernews reports.

The Foreign Ministry reported that various aspects of co-operation between Azerbaijan and Hungary, as well as current issues of regional and international security, were discussed at the meeting.

J.Bayramov stressed satisfaction with the level of development of bilateral and multilateral relations between Azerbaijan and Hungary, emphasised the importance of mutual contacts and visits in discussing prospects and expanding the cooperation agenda.

Hungary's constant support to Azerbaijan country's territorial integrity and sovereignty, especially within the framework of international organisations, was noted with gratitude.

The two countries have various, including economic, trade, energy, investment, ties, etc. development of cooperation in the fields, and the successful implementation of joint projects was highlighted.

The other side was informed in detail about the current situation in the region in the post-conflict period, as well as the efforts made towards the normalisation and promotion of the peace agenda between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

The sides also exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest during the meeting.

