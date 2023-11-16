Azerbaijani Foreign Minister receives President of EAPO [PHOTOS]

16 November 2023 17:19 (UTC+04:00)

On November 16, 2023, Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov received the President of the Eurasian Patent Office (EAPO) Grigory Ivliev, Azernews reports.

According to the Foreign Ministry, during the meeting it was brought to the attention of the other side that the development of the intellectual property institute in Azerbaijan is the focus of attention of the country's leadership, large-scale structural reforms are being carried out in this area and management is being optimized.

The directions of development of the intellectual property sphere are given a separate place in such state-important documents as "Azerbaijan 2020: A Vision of the Concept of Future Development", "Azerbaijan 2030: National Priorities of socio-economic Development" and "Socio-economic Development". Economic Development Strategy of the Republic of Azerbaijan for 2022-2026".

It was stressed that cooperation relations between the Intellectual Property Agency of Azerbaijan and EAPO-EPO, as well as mutually beneficial activities within the framework of international organizations, are of great importance.

EAPO President Grigory Ivliev agreed with the above-mentioned and noted that possible cooperation in the field of intellectual property has a wide scope, such as training of relevant personnel, registration of patents, and application of common standards.

In order to promote the development of relations in the field of intellectual property, the importance of continuing contacts at the level of management and staff, meetings through such events as conferences and round tables, as well as discussion of issues of both bilateral and multilateral cooperation was expressed.

During the meeting, other issues of mutual interest were also discussed, including the EAPO's cooperation relations with other international organizations, recent trends in the field of global patent applications, and elections to the relevant structures of the EAPO.

