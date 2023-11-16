Azerbaijani Health Minister is on business trip to Republic of Cuba [PHOTOS]

16 November 2023 11:36 (UTC+04:00)

Abbas Ganbay

The delegation, headed by Minister of Health of the Republic of Azerbaijan Teymur Musayev is on a business trip to the Republic of Cuba. The delegation headed by Minister of Health of the Republic of Azerbaijan Teymur Musayev was received by Prime Minister of the Republic of Cuba Manuel Marrero Cruz, Azernews reports.

At the meeting, the Prime Minister of the Republic of Cuba noted the significant influence of relations between the historical national leaders of Azerbaijan and Cuba on the level of relations between the peoples and expressed satisfaction.

The Prime Minister emphasized that under the leadership of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, the reputation of the Non-Aligned Movement in the international arena has increased and it has turned into an organisation with a leading political force.

Manuel Marrero Cruz noted that recently, contacts between the countries have intensified, and there are wide prospects for joint cooperation in various spheres.

The Minister of Health of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Teymur Musayev expressed gratitude to the Prime Minister of the Republic of Cuba, Manuel Marrero Cruz for their sincere reception and hospitality. The Minister noted that this visit is a natural outcome of relations between the leaders of the country.

---

