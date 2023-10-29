Combined Arms Army holds a series of events on the occasion of the 20th anniversary of Ilham Aliyev's election as President of Azerbaijan [PHOTOS/VIDEO]

29 October 2023 17:18 (UTC+04:00)

Combined Arms Army holds a series of events on the occasion of the 20th anniversary of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Victorious Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Mr. Ilham Aliyev’s election as President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Azernews reports citing the Defense Ministry.

As part of the events, round tables and socio-political training classes related to the 20-year activities of Mr. Ilham Aliyev as President of the Republic of Azerbaijan were held in formations, units and subunits of the Combined Arms Army, as well as at the Military Lyceum named after Heydar Aliyev.

During the events, the memory of the National Leader Heydar Aliyev and Shehids was honored.The National Anthem of the Republic of Azerbaijan was performed.

During the classes, military personnel was widely informed that during the 20 years of the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev, a worthy successor of the Great Leader's policy, Azerbaijan’s independence was further strengthened and territorial integrity was ensured, as well as all industries in the country have been developing steadily.

It was noted that due to consistent policy, attention and care of the Victorious Supreme Commander-in-Chief Mr. Ilham Aliyev the Azerbaijan Army rapidly developed in terms of modern weapons, military equipment, fighting spirit and took a place among the leading armies of the world.

It was emphasized that under the leadership of the Victorious Supreme Commander-in-Chief during the Patriotic War and local anti-terror measures, Azerbaijan wrote the chronicle of victory and demonstrated its strength to the whole world.Today, the glorious tricolor flag of Azerbaijan is waving in all Azerbaijani cities and villages liberated from occupation after 30 years.

During the classes, it was highlighted that each of us must continue to actively support the President, Victorious Supreme Commander-in-Chief, who stated that “Restoring our territorial integrity and returning our lands were my main tasks as President” and successfully accomplished this task. It was also stressed that we must unite like Iron Fist because the future of both the state and the people depends on this indestructible unity and solidarity.

During the classes, videos on the army development and the victories gained by the glorious Azerbaijan Army under the leadership of the Victorious Supreme Commander-in-Chief Mr. Ilham Aliyev were shown.

It should be noted that the events on the occasion of the 20th anniversary of Ilham Aliyev's election as President of the Republic of Azerbaijan continue in the Combined Arms Army.

