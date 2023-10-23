Annual Sub-regional Conference of Volga-Caspian Silk Road Corridor takes place in Baku

23 October 2023 13:10 (UTC+04:00)

"During the occupation, Armenia wanted to destroy hundreds of historical and cultural values of Azerbaijan; this is cultural genocide," Emil Ahmadov, the Second Secretary of the National Commission of the Republic of Azerbaijan for UNESCO, said during his speech at the First Annual Sub-regional Conference of the Volga-Caspian Silk Road Corridor, which took place in Baku, Azernews reports.

Ahmadov said that some of the monuments are completely destroyed and some are seriously damaged, and he emphasised that Azerbaijan is working to protect all sites, regardless of their origin.

