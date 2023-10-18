France clearly took Armenia's side during Second Garabagh War

18 October 2023 20:47 (UTC+04:00)

"During the Second Garabagh War, France was clearly on Armenia's side, thinking that it would repeat what it did in Africa, in the South Caucasus," Azerbaijani Ambassador to Turkiye Rashad Mammadov said during his speech at the panel "Azerbaijan after the victory of Garabagh" held in Ankara, Azernews reports.

"In 2015-2016, we knew that Azerbaijan was capable of liberating its lands from occupation. Since then, official Baku has been calling for a peaceful solution to the issue, but Armenia has not agreed to this. The April 2016 battles showed that war with Armenia is not a difficult task for us. "Unfortunately, Armenia did not get results from these four-day battles," the ambassador notes.

Ambassador Rashad Mammadov also added that the accusations regarding Azerbaijan's penetration into Armenia's territory are absurd

According to the Ambassador, the borders have not been defined yet, "Who can claim that Azerbaijan has entered the territory of Armenia? This is wrong thinking. The borders need to be defined. It is necessary to determine on the basis of which map it will be done."

The Ambassador noted that no one is watching the territory of Azerbaijan

"We believe that peace should come to the South Caucasus. We are in favor of Garabagh Armenians accepting Azerbaijani citizenship and living on our lands".

