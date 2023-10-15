Azernews.Az

Sunday October 15 2023

Azerbaijani boxers finish European Cup with five medals [PHOTOS]

15 October 2023 14:00 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijani boxers finish European Cup with five medals [PHOTOS]

The European Boxing Cup held in Budva, Montenegro has been concluded, Azernews reports.

The Azerbaijani national team won 1 silver and 4 bronze medals in the competition in which 156 athletes from 29 countries participated.

Malik Hasanov, who performed at 63.5 kilograms, faced Gabil Mammadov (Russia) in the final. The injured representative of Azerbaijan fought until the end, but in the end the opponent won. As a result, M. Hasanov took second place in his weight.

Before him, Tural Sariyev (48 kilograms), Tayfur Aliyev (60 kilograms), Sarkhan Aliyev (71 kilograms) and Mirsharif Kazimzadeh (75 kilograms) won bronze medals.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz

Slider Image 1
Slider Image 1
Slider Image 1
Slider Image 1
Slider Image 1
Slider Image 1
Azerbaijani boxers finish European Cup with five medals [PHOTOS] - Gallery Image
Azerbaijani boxers finish European Cup with five medals [PHOTOS] - Gallery Image
Azerbaijani boxers finish European Cup with five medals [PHOTOS] - Gallery Image
Azerbaijani boxers finish European Cup with five medals [PHOTOS] - Gallery Image
Azerbaijani boxers finish European Cup with five medals [PHOTOS] - Gallery Image
Azerbaijani boxers finish European Cup with five medals [PHOTOS] - Gallery Image
Latest See more