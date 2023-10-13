President of Northern Cyprus pays tribute to National Leader Heydar Aliyev [PHOTOS]

13 October 2023 14:55 (UTC+04:00)

A delegation led by President of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus Ersin Tatar, who is on an official visit to Azerbaijan, has today visited the Alley of Honors to pay tribute to the National Leader, architect, and founder of the modern and independent Azerbaijani state Heydar Aliyev, and laid a wreath and flowers at the National Leader`s tomb, Azernews reports.

The delegation also put flowers at the grave of the National Leader`s wife, prominent ophthalmologist, and academician Zarifa Aliyeva.

The delegation then visited the Alley of Martyrs to commemorate Azerbaijani heroes who gave their lives for the country’s independence and territorial integrity and laid a wreath at the Eternal Flame monument.

The delegation also enjoyed a panoramic view of Baku as they were informed about the history of the Alley of Martyrs and redevelopment works carried out in the city.

The delegation then visited the “Turkish Martyrdom” monument erected in memory of the heroic Turkish soldiers who died in the battles for the liberation of Baku from the Bolshevik-Armenian Dashnak troops in 1918 and laid a wreath and flowers at the monument.

President of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus Ersin Tatar signed the guest book of the “Turkish Martyrdom” monument.

