Azerbaijan Army's serviceman dies as result of sniper fire from Armenian territory

30 September 2023 19:00 (UTC+04:00)

At noon on September 30, the Armenian armed forces units from the positions in the direction of the Zarkand settlement of the Basarkechar region using sniper rifles opened fire on the Azerbaijan Army positions stationed in the direction of the Ashaghi Ayrim settlement of the Kalbajar district, Azernews reports with reference to the Ministry of Defence.

As a result of sniper fire, serviceman of the Azerbaijan Army Orujov Vusal Kheybali became Shehid (Martyr).

The Azerbaijan Army Units took retaliatory measures.

The leadership of the Defense Ministry expresses deepest condolences to the relatives of the Shehid (Martyr).

Recall that the criminal case has been initiated, following the death of a serviceman of the Azerbaijani Army as a result of a shot by an Armenian sniper.

May Allah rest the soul of the Shehid in peace!

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz