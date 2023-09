24 September 2023 21:31 (UTC+04:00)

The delivery of Azerbaijani electricity to Khankendi has started, Azernews reports.

The supply has kicked off, following the negotiations held between Ramin Mammadov, responsible for contacts with the Armenian residents of Garabagh, with Sergey Martirosyan and David Melkumyan as representatives of the Armenian residents of Garabagh.

