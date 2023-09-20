South Azerbaijani Activists make statement on recent Armenian provocation in Garabagh

20 September 2023 18:44 (UTC+04:00)

According to the information published by the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the Armenian military units in the Garabagh region of Azerbaijan have expanded illegal military provocations, laying mines (landmines) on the demined lands and roads for the purpose of terrorist provocation.

Thus, on the 19th of September, as a result of the explosion of mines that were pre-installed by the Armenian armed forces on Ahmedbeyli-Fuzuli-Shusha road in Khojavand, Garabagh region of Azerbaijan, two State Agency of Azerbaijan Automobile Roads (SAAAR) employees were martyred along with a state-owned vehicle. On the same day, a vehicle carrying the military personnel of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan exploded, as a result of a mine implanted by the Armenian armed forces, seven employees of the Ministry of Internal Affairs were martyred.

As the state of the Republic of Azerbaijan has repeatedly stated, the presence of the Armenian armed forces in the Garabagh region of Azerbaijan contradicts the articles of the tripartite agreement signed on November 10, 2020, and poses a serious threat to the peace and stability of the region.

We, as national activists of the South Azerbaijan Turks, urge the Armenian state to remain loyal to the tripartite agreement, and that all armed units affiliated with this state should leave the territory of Azerbaijan immediately. We call on all the peaceful and just forces of the world to condemn the Armenian provocation against the Republic of Azerbaijan, to defend the people of Azerbaijan who are working to ensure the safety of the population of Azerbaijan and to protect peace in the region, once again we are with the state and people of Azerbaijan in this rightful struggle, we provide all the help and support we can. We wish success to our victorious army.

Azernews presents the list of South Azerbaijan National Activists:

