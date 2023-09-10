ICRC can be held liable over worsening situation in Garabagh, expert says

10 September 2023 19:00 (UTC+04:00)

Armenia continues to hold the civilians as hostages in Garabagh. As is known, after failure to transfer its convoy loaded with unknown products through the Lachin border checkpoint without any inspection, Armenia and its mouthpieces made a big fuss about the humanitarian crisis in Garabagh. However, the same people who cried crocodile tears over the starvation blocked the Aghdam-Khankendi road and have not allowed a convoy loaded with food to go to Khankendi. They explained it that they do not want to take any aid from Azerbaijan.

Yesterday, the Russian Red Cross organization sent a humanitarian aid through the Aghdam-Khankendi road and the same forces did not allow the convoy to go to Khankendi either.

Despite ICRC and pro-Armenian forces seem to support this initiative, they are doing their best to make it fail. It is clear that ICRC and pro-Armenian groups are not interested in bringing ever-lasting peace to the region.

Speaking to Azernews the head of Azerbaijan-based think tank Samir Humbatov told that there two types of approaches on the issue in the West.

“First, people and institutions that wants to resolve the issue peacefully. Second, some forces and countries tries to maintain constant tension in the region with the help of separatist regime in Garabagh created by Armenia. However, since the UN recognizes Garabagh as the territory of Azerbaijan, the latter ones are also obliged to accept that Garabagh is the sovereign territory of Azerbaijan. Of course, we must not forget the Armenian lobby. Surely, it has an influence here, as well. It is worth noting that some countries such as France is particularly active in this matter. It wants to use the tension in the region to secure its own interests. Now they intend to use the ICRC as a tool,” Samir Humbatov said.

He noted that here arises a question. Why do they not want to send convoys from the Aghdam-Khankendi road?

“Because, they did what they wanted. So far this process has been carried out from the Lachin Checkpoint and they have done it illegally. They carried weapons and ammunition, in other words, they did everything that would hinder peace, and carried everything that separatists need. Now Azerbaijan has restored its borders. They can't accept that either. There is a very interesting nuance here. If we take a look at history, we will see that during the Spitak earthquake, it had been decided to cross the border without inspection for quick delivery of goods from abroad. The West used this to transport all kinds of weapons and ammunition and eventually played a special role in the collapse of the USSR. Now it wants to repeat this process in Garabagh. Since the Lachin checkpoint was established, they can no longer transfer any weapons or ammunition from there. Now they are in a deep crisis. It is necessary to carry weapons to the separatists in Garabagh. Azerbaijan does not allow this and keeps control of the process in its own hands,” Humbatov said.

He pointed out that this, however, does not please some western countries and the forces supporting the separatists in Garabagh. That's why they try to resist. Humbatov noted that the Agdam-Khankendi road, according to the above forces, should not be opened, and cargo should be transported from the Lachin-Khankendi road without any inspection.

“Azerbaijan has clearly expressed its position that products should be transported to the Khankendi town of Azerbaijan only and only by passing through Agdam. This means that Azerbaijan will control the process. From there, Azerbaijan will know what is going on, and this is actually a very important element for ensuring security in the region.

As regards the ICRC and the Western forces trying to aggravate the situation by supporting the separatists in the Garabagh region, I think they should be held responsible for any consequences in the future.

However, I believe that the principal and decisive position of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on this matter has not changed and will not change. Even if the West sends the ICRC here as intelligence, whether they want it or not, they will still come to the point and assend what Azerbaijan has said. The last point of this is that they will accept the conditions of Azerbaijan and follow them. Because this is the sovereign territory of Azerbaijan, and Azerbaijan is a state governed by its own internal laws and regulations in its sovereign territory. Therefore, the most important issue here is the fulfillment of the demands set by Azerbaijan,” Samir Humbatov concluded.

