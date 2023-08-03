Azerbaijan's FM makes statement on arrest of Vagif Khachatryan

3 August 2023 14:32 (UTC+04:00)

The Armenian side, which is misleading the public in connection with the arrest of Vagif Khachatryan, who committed a crime against humanity, would like to remind once again that there are no restrictions in international humanitarian law that prevent the adoption of appropriate measures against war criminals, Azernews reports, cirting the ministry.

This is stated in the comments of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan regarding the statements made by the Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan during his speech at a government meeting.

“The arrest of this person was carried out within the framework of Azerbaijani legislation and international law. Instead of defending and covering up their actions, the Armenian side should support the case of bringing to justice those responsible for committing crimes against humanity and massacres, including genocide against Azerbaijanis during the almost 30-year occupation,” the message emphasizes.

