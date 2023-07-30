Ombudsman: CoE Secretary General's statement on situation around Lachin-Khankendi road raises concern

30 July 2023 10:35 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan's Commissioner for Human Rights (Ombudsman) Sabina Aliyeva has responded to the statement on the situation around the Lachin-Khankendi road made by Secretary General of the Council of Europe Marija Pejčinović Burić, Azernews reports.

"We are concerned over the statement of the Secretary General of the Council of Europe on the situation around the Lachin-Khankendi road," she said

According to the statement, the Azerbaijani side issued multiple statements regarding the free passage of vehicles of the citizens of Azerbaijan of Armenian origin for humanitarian purposes through the Lachin-Khankendi road.

The ombudsman reiterated once again that Azerbaijan ensures passage of vehicles for humanitarian purposes with no signs of humanitarian crisis whatsoever. She called on to refrain from such statements without getting to the bottom of the matter.

The Ombudsman emphasised that such statements increase tension in the region and undermine the peace process.

She drew the CoE Secretary General's attention to the issue of landmines in the liberated Azerbaijani territories.

"This challenge slows the process of safe return of 100, 000 people, who were expelled from their ancestral lands for nearly 30 years, " the Ombudsman added.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz