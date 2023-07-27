Azerbaijan's Azercosmos reports of its export earnings

27 July 2023 16:39 (UTC+04:00)

In January-June this year, Azercosmos, under the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport of Azerbaijan, exported services worth $9.5 million (AZN 16.1 million) to 43 countries, Azernews reports, citing the Export Review.

Compared to the same period last year, this is nine countries more and $3.6 million (AZN 6.1 million), or 27.5%, less than a year earlier.

In June alone, Azercosmos exported services (satellite telecommunications and optical satellite) to 40 countries for $1.7 million (AZN 2.89 million).

In six months, Azercosmos sold the most services to the UK ($2.7 million) (AZN 4.6 million), Luxembourg ($2.1 million) (AZN 3.57 million), UAE ($837,700) (AZN 1.42 million), Germany ($522,200) (AZN 887.740 thousand), and Pakistan ($444,400) (AZN 755.480 thousand).

