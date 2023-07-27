Charging stations for electric vehicles installed in Shusha, Hadrut, and Khojavand

27 July 2023 10:00 (UTC+04:00)

A charging station for electric cars has been installed in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan - Shusha, Hadrut, and Khojavand, Azernews reports.

Araz Mammadzada, director of the Educational and Innovation Centre of Azerishig OJSC, said.

"In the future, Azerishig itself plans to use electric vehicles as an enterprise, especially in the green energy zone. It was easier to install these units near the substations as they were close to the power sources. In the future, charging stations will be installed at all substations as electric cars will be predominant in green energy zones," said the director.

