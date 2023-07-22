Azerbaijan's Cabinet of Ministers hold meeting [PHOTOS]

22 July 2023 11:05 (UTC+04:00)

By the Order of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan dated June 5, 2023, the "State Programme of Socio-Economic Development of Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic for 2023-2027" was approved, Azernews reports, citing Cabinet of Ministers.

The Order instructed the Cabinet of Ministers to prepare and submit to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan more detailed projects to ensure the implementation of issues envisaged in the Action Plan for 2023-2024 and 2025-2027 in accordance with the Action Plan of the State Programme and the number of financial resources to be determined, as well as to inform the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan on the coordination and implementation of activities envisaged in the State Programme.

The Cabinet of Ministers' Decision of 14 June 2023 was signed to ensure the execution of the instruction of the Head of the country.

A large-scale meeting was held on 21 July 2023 under the chairmanship of Rufat Mammadov, Head of the Cabinet of Ministers Apparatus and with participation of representatives of the Ministry of Economy, Ministry of Finance, Plenipotentiary Representation of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, Cabinet of Ministers of Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, Centre for Analysis and Communication of Economic Reforms and State Programme. Issues related to the implementation of the Decree of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan dated 5 June 2023 and other tasks were discussed at the meeting, and relevant instructions were given for the timely and qualitative implementation of the tasks.

