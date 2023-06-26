Foreign Ministries of Azerbaijan and Armenia may extend talks in Washington last several days

26 June 2023 15:46 (UTC+04:00)

Talks between Azerbaijani and Armenian foreign ministers in Washington may last several days, Azernews reports.

"The meeting will start tomorrow. There is a possibility that the negotiations will continue for several days. The main topic is the peace agreement," said Aykhan Hajizada, spokesman for the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

On June 26, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov, at the invitation of US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, went on a working visit to the US.

During the visit, bilateral meeting with US Secretary of State Blinken, as well as another round of negotiations between the Foreign Ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia on the draft peace agreement are scheduled.

---

