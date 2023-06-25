Azerbaijani Foreign Minister, ICRC discuss situation around Lachin road

25 June 2023 11:10 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and the head of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) in Azerbaijan Dragana Kozich have discussed the situation around the Lachin road.

Speaking about the Lachin border checkpoint, Jeyhun Bayramov stressed that with its opening all conditions were created for a transparent, safe, and orderly crossing of Armenian residents in both directions, with hundreds of Armenian residents using the checkpoint since April 23, Azernews reports via the Foreign Ministry.

The minister noted that Armenia, which could not tolerate the establishment of normal relations between Armenian residents and Azerbaijani border guards, shelled the BCP on June 15, and thus created obstacles to the safe crossing of the border crossing.

It was brought to Dragana Kožić's attention that the Azerbaijani side is currently taking measures to investigate the Armenian attack. At the same time, the need for Armenia to provide guarantees to the Azerbaijani side that such provocations will not recur in the future was stressed.

Alongside this, the readiness of the Azerbaijani side to allow Armenian residents through the ICRC to cross the border crossing point for medical purposes and to provide them with the necessary medical supplies was expressed. Regarding the other needs of the Armenian residents, it was noted that the Azerbaijani side can provide assistance through the ICRC, using the Aghdam-Khankendi road.

---

