Israeli President sends congratulatory letter to Azerbaijani President on occasion of May 28 - Independence Day

28 May 2023 22:22 (UTC+04:00)

President of the State of Israel, Isaac Herzog has sent a congratulatory letter to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of May 28 - Independence Day, Azernews reports.

The letters reads:

His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Your Excellency,

On behalf of the State of Israel and its citizens, please accept my warmest wishes on the occasion of Azerbaijan's Independence Day.

Modern Azerbaijan, under your wise leadership, has become a powerful, prosperous country, a pillar of stability and an example of successful economic development for the entire region.

This year we celebrate the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between our countries.

The strategic alliance and partnership between Israel and Azerbaijan have been growing stronger over the years and is based on mutual respect and trust between our countries and peoples.

I was delighted with your wise decision to open the Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the State of Israel. The opening of the embassy took place exactly in the year when the world celebrates the 100th anniversary of your father, the great National Leader of Azerbaijan, Heydar Aliyev, who laid the foundations of friendship and strategic partnership between our two countries.

I have heard a lot about your beautiful country, about the history and culture, about the poetry of Nizami Ganjavi, about the nature and memories of Azerbaijan, about the warmth and hospitality of your people. Therefore, my wife Michal and I, look forward to visit to your beautiful country and meeting Your Excellency and your wife, First Lady of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva.

Once again, on this day of the national holiday of Azerbaijan, please accept my heartfelt congratulations. Taking this opportunity, I wish you, Mr. President, good health, and prosperity and well-being to the people of Azerbaijan!

Yours sincerely,

Isaac Herzog

President of the State of Israel

---

