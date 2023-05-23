President of Peru sends congratulatory letter to Azerbaijani President

23 May 2023 15:16 (UTC+04:00)

President of the Republic of Peru, Dina Ercilia Boluarte Zegarra has sent a congratulatory letter to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on May 28 - Independence Day, Azernews reports.

The letter reads:

His Excellency Mr Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Excellency, Mr President,

I am pleased to extend my sincerest congratulations to you on the occasion of the Independence Day of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

On this auspicious day, Your Excellency, I would like to reiterate that Peruvian government is interested in continuing expanding and strengthening the relations both in bilateral and multilateral formats for the benefit of our countries.

I wish the beloved people of the Republic of Azerbaijan prosperity and progress. I avail myself of this opportunity to once again express my deep respect and consideration to you.

Sincerely,

Dina Ercilia Boluarte Zegarra

President of the Republic of Peru

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz