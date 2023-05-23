President of Peru sends congratulatory letter to Azerbaijani President
President of the Republic of Peru, Dina Ercilia Boluarte Zegarra has sent a congratulatory letter to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on May 28 - Independence Day, Azernews reports.
The letter reads:
His Excellency Mr Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Excellency, Mr President,
I am pleased to extend my sincerest congratulations to you on the occasion of the Independence Day of the Republic of Azerbaijan.
On this auspicious day, Your Excellency, I would like to reiterate that Peruvian government is interested in continuing expanding and strengthening the relations both in bilateral and multilateral formats for the benefit of our countries.
I wish the beloved people of the Republic of Azerbaijan prosperity and progress. I avail myself of this opportunity to once again express my deep respect and consideration to you.
Sincerely,
Dina Ercilia Boluarte Zegarra
President of the Republic of Peru
---
