Azerbaijan: Armenia's recent provocations demonstrate necessity of establishing border control checkpoint on Lachin road

25 March 2023 18:14 (UTC+04:00)

“According to the information of the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry, on March 25, Azerbaijani army units took appropriate control measures in order to prevent the use for illegal activities of unpaved roads north of the Lachin road, as well as a further escalation of the situation and potential provocations by the transportation of weapons and ammunition to the territories of Azerbaijan by Armenia,” the press service of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry reports.

“As it is known, in recent days, the transportation of military personnel, weapons, and ammunition, landmines, as well as other military equipment for Armenia’s Armed Forces in the territory of Azerbaijan, where the Russian peacekeeping contingent is temporarily deployed, has intensified. In addition, in the last days, the activation of illegal road construction works by Armenians on the Khankandi-Khalfali-Turshsu road and Khankendi-Kosalar-Mirzeler-Turshsu road that passes north of this route was recorded by relevant means of surveillance.

Despite numerous appeals from the Azerbaijani side and discussions held in this regard, no necessary measures have been taken to prevent the transportation of weapons and other military equipment.

Moreover, the martyrdom and injury of Azerbaijani servicemen as a result of provocations of Armenia on the Khankendi-Khalfali-Turshsu road on March 5, as well as in the direction of Zangilan district on March 20, demonstrated Armenia's intention to deliberately aggravate the situation.

It should be noted that the aforementioned military provocations by Armenia were also along with the aggressive rhetoric of the Armenian leadership in recent days. In particular, the repeated statements by the Armenian President, Prime Minister and Foreign Minister against Azerbaijan's sovereignty and territorial integrity are vivid examples that this country has not yet given up its territorial claims against Azerbaijan.

These steps of Armenia have shown its intention to purposefully disrupt the peace process, as well as its lack of interest in ensuring peace and stability in the region, amid the recent revival of international efforts for a peace agreement.

We call upon Armenia to refrain from provocative actions and statements that aggravate the situation in the region, to interfere in Azerbaijan's internal affairs, and to fulfill its obligations instead of continuing to try to confuse the international community.

The recent provocations by Armenia demonstrate that in order to prevent illegal activities in the sovereign territories of Azerbaijan, it is necessary to establish a border control checkpoint between Azerbaijan and Armenia at the endpoint of the Lachin road,” the ministry said.

