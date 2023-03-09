Armenia artificially causes tension by shelling Azerbaijan Army position

9 March 2023 16:11 (UTC+04:00)

Armenian Armed Forces opened fire on Azerbaijan Army positions, Azernews reports, citing Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry.

“Starting from 21:30 on March 8 to 04:15 on March 9, the Azerbaijan Army positions stationed on the Azerbaijani-Armenian conditional border and in the Karabakh economic region were subjected to fire 23 times,” the Defense Ministry said.

The Ministry noted that Azerbaijan’s Armed Units have taken adequate retaliatory measures in all the mentioned directions.

The Ministry emphasized that by systematical shelling the Azerbaijan Army positions, the Armenian armed forces are provoking the Azerbaijan Army to fire back, thereby trying to form a false opinion among the representatives of the European Union civilian mission operating on the conditional border, as well as to establish fake tension in the region.

“We once again state that the military-political leadership of the official Iravan bears all responsibility for the provocations that may be committed by Armenia and resulting in human casualties,” the Ministry added.

