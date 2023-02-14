Azerbaijani foreign minister, Italian minister mull energy co-op, bilateral issues [PHOTO]

14 February 2023 12:15 (UTC+04:00)

Sabina Mammadli Read more

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and Italian Enterprises and Made in Italy Minister Adolfo Urso discussed energy cooperation, underscoring that Italy is Azerbaijan's largest trading partner, Azernews reports per Foreign Ministry.

The meeting was held as part of the official visit of the Italian delegation to Baku, during which he also attended the groundbreaking ceremony for a 1,280-MW thermal power plant, the largest in Azerbaijan's independence period.

At the meeting with the Azerbaijani foreign minister, the parties eyed effective economic collaboration between the two countries, emphasizing the particular importance of the Southern Gas Corridor and the TAP Gas Pipeline in expanding energy cooperation.

Jeyhun Bayramov hailed the development of bilateral relations, noting the importance of high-level mutual visits, such as the visit of Italian President Sergio Mattarella to Azerbaijan in 2018, President Aliyev's visit to Italy in 2020 and 2022, and similar contacts at the highest level.

The Azerbaijani minister outlined the significance of the foundation of a new 1,280 MW thermal power plant in Mingachevir for the further enhancement of bilateral ties and noted that oil, gas, and power industry projects play a paramount role in the development and widening the ties between the two nations.

In terms of education, the Azerbaijani minister emphasized the importance of the Italy-Azerbaijan University, founded in 2022, as part of the visit of former Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio to Baku. He added that the building of the university continues apace.

Besides, he expressed gratitude to Italy for supporting the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Azerbaijan, briefed on the reconstruction work carried out on the liberated lands, and the process of normalizing relations with Armenia. Stressing Italy's involvement in the recovery work on liberated lands, Bayramov expressed satisfaction that the most important projects for the country are entrusted to Italian companies.

In his turn, Urso underlined the importance of strategic dialogue and cooperation between Azerbaijan and Italy, stressing the existence of broad prospects for cooperation between the two countries.

Additionally, the sides exchanged views on renewable energy issues, agricultural machinery, the pharmaceutical industry, culture, and other areas of mutual interest.

To recap, a groundbreaking ceremony for a 1,280-MW thermal power plant, the largest in Azerbaijan's independence period was held yesterday at the Gulustan Palace in Baku. During the ceremony, the cooperation between Azerbaijan's Azerenergy and the Italian company Ansaldo was especially pointed out.

"The participation of the Italian company in the construction of this station is not accidental. Italy is our strategic partner. Two documents on strategic partnership have been signed between Italy and Azerbaijan, high-level reciprocal visits have been organized. Starting from January of this year, three ministers of the new Italian government have already visited Azerbaijan - the minister of defense, the minister of energy, and today the minister of Enterprises and Made in Italy. In just one month, i.e. the first visit was on January 11, three ministers of the new government have visited Azerbaijan. This shows how advanced our relations really are," President Aliyev said in his address to the groundbreaking ceremony on February 14.

The diplomatic relations between the two countries were established on May 8, 1992. Italy opened its first embassy in the South Caucasus in Azerbaijan in 1997 and the embassy of Azerbaijan in Italy has been functioning since 2003.

Italy was one of the first countries to express support for Azerbaijan's territorial integrity, as well as an interest in participating in restoration efforts in Azerbaijan's liberated territories.

Azerbaijan is a major supplier of energy to Italy. Over 100 Italian companies operate in various sectors in Azerbaijan.

--

Sabina Mammadli is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @SabinaMmdl

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz