Azerbaijani rescuers extract children from under rubble in Turkiye [VIDEO]

11 February 2023 09:59 (UTC+04:00)

Sabina Mammadli Read more

Rescuers rushed to Turkiye's quake-hit zones from Azerbaijan keep rescuing people trapped under rubbles of the devastating earthquake, Azernews reports.

“As part of the operation, thanks to the courage and professionalism of our rescuers, yesterday in Kahramanmaras, as a result of a complex rescue operation, a 17-year-old boy (86 hours after the earthquake) and a 12-year-old girl (89 hours after the earthquake) were removed from under the rubble,” the Emergency Situations Ministry said.

The search and rescue operations of the Azerbaijani rescuers and military paramedics are continuing.

The European-Mediterranean Seismological Center reports that on January 6, a 7.4-magnitude earthquake hit central Turkiye. The epicenter of the earthquake was 26 kilometers off Gaziantep with a population of about 1.06 million. The earthquake's epicenter was located 7 km below the surface. According to Turkiye's Disaster and Emergency Management Authority, three more earthquakes with magnitudes of 6.4 to 6.6 shook the province of Gaziantep in southeastern Turkiye.

---

