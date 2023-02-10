Azerbaijani Emergencies Ministry continues sending humanitarian aid to Turkiye [PHOTO]

10 February 2023 12:29 (UTC+04:00)

Fatima Hasanova Read more

Following President Ilham Aliyev's order, the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Azerbaijan sent a special plane and special vehicles to help victims of the earthquake in Turkiye, Azernews reports per the ministry.

According to Arastun Aliyev, the ministry's spokesman, the aid would include a mobile field hospital, heaters, and tents. 830 tents and 279 heaters were sent to Turkiye via 16 vehicles of the ministry.

The European-Mediterranean Seismological Center reports that on January 6, a 7.4-magnitude earthquake hit central Turkiye. The epicenter of the earthquake was 26 kilometers off Gaziantep with a population of about 1.06 million. The earthquake's epicenter was located 7 km below the surface. According to Turkiye's Disaster and Emergency Management Authority, three more earthquakes with magnitudes of 6.4 to 6.6 shook the province of Gaziantep in southeastern Turkiye.

At the time of writing, the overall death toll in Turkiye is 18,342, and the injured toll is 74,242.

Azerbaijan was the first country to provide assistance to Turkiye immediately after the earthquake and sent the largest number of rescue groups, namely 725 people.

The Ministry of Emergency Situations continues to send humanitarian aid and rescuers to Turkiye.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz