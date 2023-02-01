Azerbaijani president receives Turkiye's National education minister & group of parliamentarians via videoconference [PHOTO]
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev received Turkish Minister of National Education Mahmut Ozer and a group of members of the Grand National Assembly of Turkiye via videoconference on February 1.
The reason for the meeting in the videoconference format was a positive test result for COVID-19 of members of the Turkish delegation.
to be updated
