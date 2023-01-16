Nearly 40 percent of railway construction in Karabakh completed
The construction of the railway in Karabakh is in full swing, Azernews reports, referring to the Azerbaijan Railways company.
Access to paid information is limited
Find the plan that suits you best.
1 month subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 month
1.00₼Select
3 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 3 months
2.00₼
Select
-33%
6 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 6 months
3.84₼
Select
-36%
1 year subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 year
7.10₼
Select
-41%