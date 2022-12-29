Azerbaijan summons French ambassador over slander & prejudice campaign

29 December 2022 09:59 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan has summoned French ambassador Anne Bouillon to the Foreign Ministry to present a note of protest addressed to the Ministry of Europe and Foreign Affairs of France, Azernews reports, citing the agency.

At the meeting, against the background of the lack of a necessary response from the French government, deep concern was expressed over the expansion and continuation of the campaign based on open slander and prejudice against Azerbaijan by various French political forces and the allegations contained in the letter were firmly denied, the Foreign Ministry told the envoy.

In this context, it was stated that baseless accusations against Azerbaijan indicated in a letter addressed to the French president on behalf of the leaders of the political forces represented in the French parliament a few days ago, calling for steps to be taken like an attack on the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan are unacceptable.

It was emphasized that the letter is a continuation of a series of anti-Azerbaijani actions and statements carried out purposefully and systematically, including the adoption of resolutions full of groundless accusations against Azerbaijan by both chambers of the French parliament.

Azerbaijan drew attention to the need for the French government to immediately take appropriate measures to stop the campaign against Azerbaijan.

