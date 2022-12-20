Azerbaijani Defense Ministry carries out engineering activities in de-occupied lands [VIDEO]

20 December 2022 11:45 (UTC+04:00)

Fatima Hasanova Read more

Engineering work continues in the territories liberated as a result of the Azerbaijani army's victory in the Patriotic War, Azernews reports via Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

In order to ensure the activities of the military units in difficult and rough terrain, the engineering troops collaborated with other government agencies to lay more than 334 km of new supply roads in the direction of Kalbajar, Lachin, and Dashkasan regions this year.

In order to ensure the safe and continuous movement of military vehicle convoys in the direction of Kalbajar, Lachin, and Dashkasan districts, units, and subunits of the Engineering Troops cleared a total of 2,564 km of roads from snow cover throughout November and December 2022.

In the liberated territories, engineering support measures are being implemented.

To recap, Azerbaijan has launched a grand reconstruction plan for its lands liberated from Armenia’s 30-year occupation as a result of the 44-day war in 2020.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz