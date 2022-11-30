Criminal case opened against former Azerbaijani MP

30 November 2022 10:42 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

Azerbaijan’s former MP Gultakin Hajibayli was detained at the airport in Baku upon her return to Azerbaijan, lawyer Bahruz Bayramov told Trend on November 30.

According to Bayramov, Hajibayli was charged under Article 147.2 of the Criminal Code.

The lawyer noted that although the former MP was put on the wanted list under the above article, she said she didn’t know about this.

"The criminal trial was held in the Nasimi district court. The court annulled the decision to put her on the wanted list and released her. However, the criminal case against Hajibayli continues on special charges. The next court hearing is scheduled for December 8," he added.

