First Lady of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva views "Colors of Uzbekistan" exhibition in Samarkand [PHOTO/VIDEO]

10 November 2022 23:25 (UTC+04:00)

On the sidelines of the 9th Summit of the Organization of Turkic States, First Lady of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva and the first ladies of other countries have viewed the "Colors of Uzbekistan" exhibition in Samarkand.

First Lady of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva, First Lady of Uzbekistan Ziroatkhon Mirziyoyeva, First Lady of Turkiye Emine Erdogan, wife of Hungarian Prime Minister Aniko Levai viewed the exhibition.

The State Museum of Arts of the Republic of Karakalpakstan named after I.V. Savitsky is located in Nukus, Karakalpakstan. It possesses galleries of antiquities and Karakalpak folk art.

The exhibition features more than 90 works by 14 artists.

---

