Azerbaijani Ombudsman protests against biased approach of Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights

8 October 2022 18:00 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

Azerbaijani Ombudsman Sabina Aliyeva has expressed protest against the biased approach of the Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR) under the OSCE, Trend reports.

According to Aliyeva, there are many irrefutable pieces of evidence of the brutal murder of Azerbaijani prisoners of war by the armed forces of Armenia, torture, and other inhuman acts against them.

"We have repeatedly applied and submitted reports to the OSCE, as well as to the UN, the European Union, the Council of Europe, their specialized structures, and other competent international and regional organizations regarding video materials in social networks and other media resources, confirming the facts of war crimes committed against Azerbaijani prisoners of war,” she said.

“Unfortunately, unlike Azerbaijan, the Armenian side doesn’t conduct any investigation of such facts and thus doesn’t fulfill the obligations arising from the norms of international humanitarian law,” the official noted. “However, while allowing double standards in relation to Azerbaijan, the OSCE doesn’t react in any way to the war crimes committed by Armenia, but, on the contrary, takes steps aimed at undermining peacekeeping activities, disseminating biased and untrue information about our country.”

“As it’s known, Azerbaijan and Armenia recognized each other's territorial integrity and sovereignty, once again demonstrating their commitment to the UN Charter and the 1991 Alma-Ata Declaration,” Aliyeva reminded.

“In this regard, we strongly condemn the prejudice deliberately displayed in this vulnerable period, when the parties, having recognized each other's territorial integrity and sovereignty, have moved even closer to peace, and we call on the OSCE to demonstrate a fair stance that serves to safeguard human rights and promote sustainable peace between the parties,” she concluded.

Previously, the OSCE/ODIHR published biased information on Twitter aimed at inciting national hatred between the peoples of Azerbaijan and Armenia and undermining the fragile peace process.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz