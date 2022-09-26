Army’s commando units hold graduation ceremony [PHOTO]

26 September 2022 16:14 (UTC+04:00)

By Vugar Khalilov

The Azerbaijani Army Commando Initial Courses have conducted a graduation ceremony under the training plan for 2022, Azernews reports, citing the Defense Ministry.

Following the official formalities, Maj-Gen Vasif Kazimov conveyed the military leadership’s congratulations to the personnel and wished the servicemen success in their future endeavors.

Certificates and berets were presented to personnel, who completed the training. Finally, the military troops marched by the podium. Activities are underway to improve the combat capabilities of both troops and military units, the ministry stressed.

On June 26, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev attended the opening ceremony of a new commando military unit as part of his visit to Kalbajar District. This was the second commando military unit commissioned in the liberated regions, following the one founded in Hadrut on December 24, 2021.

Earlier, Aliyev noted that Azerbaijan would create many commando brigades across the country. President Aliyev described the creation of the commando brigade unit in Hadrut as a significant event of strategic importance.

Experts described the creation of commando brigades in Azerbaijan as a new stage in the national army building. It was also assessed as a clear message for supporters of revanchist ideas in Armenia.

Meanwhile, the Azerbaijani army is going to hold a number of events on the occasion of Remembrance Day on September 27, the ministry said in a separate report.

Under the approved plan, the ministry's leadership along with other servicemen will pay respect to the memory of the 44-war (2020) martyrs (shahids) by visiting the Alley of Honor and the Alleys of Martyrs, as well as the graves of the martyrs.

Documentaries, films, images, and book exhibitions related to the 44-day Patriotic War will be displayed for troops as part of the commemoration events.

The events will focus on the historical importance of the valiant Azerbaijan army's magnificent triumph, the bravery and heroism of the war participants, and the martyrs' immortal remembrance.

The military personnel will also pay visits to the martyrs' families and servicemen who were injured in the war, the ministry said.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz